Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
NYSE OSTX opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.69. OS Therapies Inc has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $6.48.
A number of research firms have recently commented on OSTX. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded OS Therapies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on OS Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers.
