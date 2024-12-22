Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Separately, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

KULR Technology Group Trading Up 31.7 %

Shares of KULR Technology Group stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 3.17. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KULR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.