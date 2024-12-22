Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Separately, Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cineverse by 86.6% during the third quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 617,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 286,507 shares during the period. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNVS opened at $3.52 on Friday. Cineverse Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNVS. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Cineverse from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Cineverse from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

