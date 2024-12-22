Virtu Financial LLC Sells 98,560 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,560 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 513.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 362,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 303,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 137,896 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 43.3% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 27,486 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at iHeartMedia

In related news, Director James A. Rasulo sold 40,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $96,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,322 shares in the company, valued at $814,372.80. This trade represents a 10.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

IHRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barrington Research raised shares of iHeartMedia to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

IHRT opened at $1.88 on Friday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $276.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

