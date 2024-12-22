Virtu Financial LLC Takes $26,000 Position in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the third quarter worth $106,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank Martell acquired 48,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $69,895.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,895.80. This trade represents a 24.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMRT opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.96. SmartRent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.47.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.94 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

