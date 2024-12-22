Virtu Financial LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Argo Blockchain by 488.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 976,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 810,559 shares during the period. 2.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Argo Blockchain stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Argo Blockchain plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

