Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 41.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 124,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 141.4% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 160.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 268,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $1,076,412.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,032,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,343.54. This represents a 20.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 220,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $744,377.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,194,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,797,690.54. This trade represents a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance

CKPT opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CKPT has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

