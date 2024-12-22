Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,711,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 342,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 10.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 215,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 6.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 79,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 707,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 35,391 shares during the period. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $3.04.

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $71.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 583,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,997. This represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MYPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

