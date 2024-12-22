Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires New Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in AGCO by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.24. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $84.35 and a one year high of $130.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AGCO from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on AGCO from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.10.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

