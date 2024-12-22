Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires New Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 7,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,384,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,376,000 after buying an additional 217,050 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $567,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $1,546,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 14.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 443,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 56,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,700 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $197,334.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,096.80. This trade represents a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $704,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 206,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,094,897.32. This trade represents a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,678,076 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BWA. Evercore ISI upgraded BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $33.56.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.