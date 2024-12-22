Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires New Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 129.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 21,957 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $940,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,792 shares in the company, valued at $36,221,502.24. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $93.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.40. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.06 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BJ. UBS Group upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

