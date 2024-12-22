Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires Shares of 1,466 Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 500,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after buying an additional 46,319 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 46,034 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 234,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 219,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 45,408 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 33,654 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

BATS:NUSC opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.99.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

