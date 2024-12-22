Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires Shares of 1,564 Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $573,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $224,461,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,021,000 after buying an additional 181,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 38.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 212,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 58,623 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $1,786,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 115,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $3,867,206.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,691.46. This represents a 92.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 38,339 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $1,283,589.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,622.80. The trade was a 71.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,698 shares of company stock worth $19,040,697 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of BROS stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.42, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.13.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $338.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.48%. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.