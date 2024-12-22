Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires Shares of 1,994 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FALN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 360.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 293,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 22,196 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $27.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- About the Markup Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.