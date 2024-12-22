Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires Shares of 1,994 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FALN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 360.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 293,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 22,196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $27.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.1371 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

