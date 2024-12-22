Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires Shares of 2,260 Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,808 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Foot Locker by 116.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 7.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 2.4% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FL. UBS Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

Foot Locker Stock Up 0.6 %

Foot Locker stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.67. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $35.60.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

