Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires Shares of 691 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 691 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBH. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,226,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KB Home Trading Up 0.1 %
KB Home stock opened at $65.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.39. KB Home has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $89.70.
KB Home Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.82%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered KB Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.17.
Insider Transactions at KB Home
In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $2,183,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,156.20. The trade was a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.
KB Home Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
