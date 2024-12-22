Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires Shares of 805 Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 42.2% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

NYSE:KOF opened at $79.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $77.02 and a twelve month high of $104.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.7433 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KOF shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

