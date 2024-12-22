Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys New Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTXL. FMR LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTXL opened at $87.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.04. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $75.62 and a 12-month high of $107.74.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
