Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys New Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,411 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,856.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Regions Financial by 157.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 530.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.61.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $23.77 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

