Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys New Shares in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $798,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Village Super Market by 17.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 23,492 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 209.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 27,516 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Village Super Market Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $32.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $479.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.30.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $578.24 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.29%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

Insider Activity at Village Super Market

In other Village Super Market news, Director Kevin Begley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,830. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,933 shares of company stock valued at $330,872. Corporate insiders own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.