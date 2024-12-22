Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys New Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 71.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,134 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 51,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 14,269 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 375.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth about $449,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE SITE opened at $135.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $114.60 and a one year high of $188.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.54.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $924,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,352.40. This trade represents a 33.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

