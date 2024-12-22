Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys Shares of 1,228 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of JD.com by 32.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of JD stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on JD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JD.com

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.