Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys Shares of 1,680 United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,839,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,691,000 after buying an additional 37,528 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 2,004.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 47,624 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $5,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Glj Research raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.37.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE X opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.73. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $48.95.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. United States Steel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

