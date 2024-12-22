Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys Shares of 2,170 Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 32.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 99.9% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

