Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Invests $47,000 in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pearson by 86.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 78.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PSO stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. Pearson plc has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

