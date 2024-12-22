Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Invests $49,000 in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,274,000 after purchasing an additional 97,877 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in LCI Industries by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 374,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,086,000 after buying an additional 68,682 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LCI Industries by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,945,000 after buying an additional 62,354 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,202,000 after buying an additional 36,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 26.5% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 163,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,649,000 after acquiring an additional 34,110 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,016,270. This represents a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $104.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.13. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $96.18 and a 12-month high of $131.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.85 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.47%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on LCI Industries

About LCI Industries

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.