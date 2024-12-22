Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Invests $51,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 20.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,848,000 after purchasing an additional 46,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $477,770.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,220,844.83. This represents a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $50,516.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,736 shares in the company, valued at $731,825.60. The trade was a 6.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 660,737 shares of company stock worth $63,029,016. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
DocuSign Trading Up 0.3 %
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $87.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.45.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
