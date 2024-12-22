Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Invests $52,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.9% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 110,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $69.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.45. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.45 and a 12-month high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

