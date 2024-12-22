Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Invests $55,000 in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 96.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 9.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 11.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $184.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total value of $270,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,453 shares in the company, valued at $332,332.44. This represents a 44.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,078 shares of company stock worth $2,474,347. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.98. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.28 and a twelve month high of $164.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03.

About Mohawk Industries

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.