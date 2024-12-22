Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Invests $56,000 in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the second quarter worth $44,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $52,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

GGN stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $4.48.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

