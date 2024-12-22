Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Invests $57,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 434 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,536,000 after acquiring an additional 51,265 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth about $4,363,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 58.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 34.3% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 398,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,674,000 after buying an additional 101,710 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPD shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 1.1 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $111.48 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.05 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

