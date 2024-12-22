Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Invests $60,000 in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 108.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 154,497 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Flotek Industries from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Flotek Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

FTK stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $218.11 million, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.24. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $9.14.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $49.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

