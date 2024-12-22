Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Invests $60,000 in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,613,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VAW stock opened at $189.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $215.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.60.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.