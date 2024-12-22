Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Invests $63,000 in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 39,130 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the third quarter valued at about $645,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 45.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 28,764 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 2,502.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 689,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,974,000 after acquiring an additional 663,180 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Dream Finders Homes Trading Up 1.1 %

DFH stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $44.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.14). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $986.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFH

Insider Activity at Dream Finders Homes

In other news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 10,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $353,160.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,667,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,118,148. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 18,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $500,156.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,956,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,721,453.38. The trade was a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,724 shares of company stock worth $6,418,204 over the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dream Finders Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.