Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Invests $63,000 in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank increased its position in Lamb Weston by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 18,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.48. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LW

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.