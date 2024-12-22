Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Invests $64,000 in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Everest Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Everest Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Everest Group by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Trading Up 2.1 %

EG opened at $356.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $373.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $343.76 and a twelve month high of $407.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $383.00 to $372.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $348.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,596.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,443,062.08. The trade was a 9.58 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,330. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

