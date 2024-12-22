Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Invests $67,000 in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 22.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 56,888 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 47.2% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 54,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,578,000 after purchasing an additional 247,840 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of S opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.36. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $30.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.73 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on S. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SentinelOne

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $1,425,434.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,497 shares in the company, valued at $24,345,019.74. This trade represents a 5.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $82,293.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 582,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,290,940. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,999 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,693 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.