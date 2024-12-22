Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Makes New $49,000 Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in NVR by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 96 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVR by 6.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in NVR by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. The trade was a 51.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total value of $3,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,600. This trade represents a 65.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 775 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,073. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NVR from $9,820.00 to $9,245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,765.00.

NVR Price Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $8,276.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,800.00 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9,129.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8,767.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $125.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

