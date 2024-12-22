Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Makes New $50,000 Investment in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,286,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,792,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,571,000 after acquiring an additional 291,124 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 102,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,732,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,034.48. The trade was a 30.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $22.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $22.17.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

