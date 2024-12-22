Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Makes New $59,000 Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOST. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Toast by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Toast by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Toast by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Toast by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Stock Up 4.6 %

Toast stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.08, a P/E/G ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TOST shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toast from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Toast from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In related news, Director David Yuan sold 189,785 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $8,162,652.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,551,635.29. The trade was a 48.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $153,040.47. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,841,468 shares in the company, valued at $51,137,566.36. The trade was a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,375,023 shares of company stock worth $45,817,915 over the last 90 days. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

