Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Makes New $64,000 Investment in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at $609,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intapp by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,291,000 after purchasing an additional 95,035 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Intapp by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth $47,837,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp
In other Intapp news, insider David Benjamin Harrison sold 22,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $1,540,828.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 44,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $2,609,733.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,093,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,055,935.60. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,194 shares of company stock valued at $26,470,383 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.
Intapp Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $65.19 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $71.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average is $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -224.79 and a beta of 0.74.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $118.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Intapp Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
