Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Purchases New Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 34.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,174,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,528 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 308,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 183,965 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,186,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,677,000 after acquiring an additional 138,488 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 284.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 159,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 118,041 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 678.7% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 130,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 113,831 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

RUSHA stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.89.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $7,517,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,142,372.92. This represents a 40.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 14,625 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $855,562.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,852.50. This trade represents a 14.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $11,167,173. Corporate insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

