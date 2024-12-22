Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Purchases New Position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The India Fund by 1,850.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 38,719 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in The India Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $881,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The India Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The India Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. 10.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The India Fund Stock Performance
The India Fund stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96. The India Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $21.25.
The India Fund Increases Dividend
The India Fund Profile
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The India Fund
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.