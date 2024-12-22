Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Purchases New Position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The India Fund by 1,850.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 38,719 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in The India Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $881,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The India Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The India Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. 10.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The India Fund alerts:

The India Fund Stock Performance

The India Fund stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96. The India Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

The India Fund Increases Dividend

The India Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.98%. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

(Free Report)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.