Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Purchases Shares of 1,000 Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Main Street Capital by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,150,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,069,000 after purchasing an additional 141,312 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 971.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 141,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 127,988 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 3,098.3% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 127,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 123,994 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 7,077.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 110,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 405,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,459,000 after purchasing an additional 85,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MAIN opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $56.87.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 53.26%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Main Street Capital

About Main Street Capital

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.