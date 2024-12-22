Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Purchases Shares of 319 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 319 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Generac by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,941,000 after acquiring an additional 35,026 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Generac by 114.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,944,000 after acquiring an additional 299,205 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Generac by 29.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 457,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,487,000 after purchasing an additional 103,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Up 0.1 %

GNRC opened at $156.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $195.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.38 and a 200-day moving average of $157.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $5,372,133.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,613 shares in the company, valued at $25,051,789.49. The trade was a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,853 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $148.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.30.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

