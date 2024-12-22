Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Purchases Shares of 319 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 319 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Generac by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,941,000 after acquiring an additional 35,026 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Generac by 114.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,944,000 after acquiring an additional 299,205 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Generac by 29.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 457,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,487,000 after purchasing an additional 103,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.
Generac Trading Up 0.1 %
GNRC opened at $156.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $195.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.38 and a 200-day moving average of $157.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $5,372,133.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,613 shares in the company, valued at $25,051,789.49. The trade was a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,853 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $148.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.30.
Generac Profile
Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.
