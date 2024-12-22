Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Purchases Shares of 5,012 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,012 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 508,257 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 44,985 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,597,662 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,148,000 after buying an additional 1,069,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.92. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

