Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Purchases Shares of 840 NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NVE by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in NVE by 127.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NVE by 13.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVE by 45.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVE stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.16. NVE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $90.24. The firm has a market cap of $374.64 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. NVE’s payout ratio is currently 119.76%.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

