Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Takes $54,000 Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth about $88,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 43.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 0.3 %

PHG stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

