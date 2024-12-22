XPO (NYSE:XPO) Trading Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $138.34 and last traded at $140.69. Approximately 290,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,474,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.51.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of XPO from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 84.2% during the third quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,711,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $506,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in XPO by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,477,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,903,000 after buying an additional 37,486 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 11.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,488,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,124,000 after acquiring an additional 253,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in XPO by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,537,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,500,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,243,000 after acquiring an additional 130,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

