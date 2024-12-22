XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,017 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 38.0% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,415,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 389,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,704,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,076,000 after buying an additional 23,538 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.62 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 0.48%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

